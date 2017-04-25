Ben Linder killed in Nicaragua continues to inspire

Bryan Moore, The Register-Guard, April 25th 2017

Ben Linder as uniclown Ben Linder as uniclown

"He did not come with a planeload of guns, he came with a planeload of dreams” — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, April 1987.

April 28 marks the 30th anniversary of the death of Ben Linder, a mechanical engineer from Portland who in 1983 went to Nicaragua to work on hydroelectric projects that today provide energy to the community, schools, clinics and campesinos. While working on a small dam in the remote northern region of San José de Bocay, performing the miracle of transforming “water into light,” Ben and two Nicaraguan co-workers were killed by Contra forces armed and paid for by the U.S. government.

In 1984, I had the opportunity to meet Ben Linder in Nicaragua while I was at the national university. Ben and I were among the many thousands of young volunteers from the United States and other parts of the world who wanted to witness and contribute to the rebuilding of Nicaragua following the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution over the repressive dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza. It was a time of amazing hope, dreams and struggle; it was a time of unnecessary war, pain and suffering.

When I met Ben, I was moved by his enthusiasm — in fact a little jealous of it — as he described the work he was doing and how truly happy he was in Nicaragua. I was intrigued by the simplicity and perfection of his work and the difference it could make in the lives of poor farmers who were trapped in a war zone.

Both Ben and I were deeply opposed to U.S. policy, yet Ben had a unique ability to rise above despair and dedicate himself to improving the lives of the poor. Ben was not trying to be a hero; he sincerely wanted to make a difference in making the world a better place.

If one could visit Nicaragua today and see the work that Ben started, one would see beautiful results of people working and producing for their families and communities with a great sense of pride, dignity and optimism for the future. Ben would be happy.

In this painful time of renewed violence and frightening uncertainty, we can look to Ben Linder as an inspiration to not only stand up in resistance but also to work to transform horrific violence into peace, prosperity and justice. During the 1980s, with our nation’s shameless acts of aggression against the people of Nicaragua and other Central American countries, Ben stated, “I wish I could take the children to a safe place until the war ends.” Yet he always worked to bring happiness and safety to children in the midst of unimaginable conditions imposed by U.S. military intervention.

A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to accompany a group of Oregon high school student leaders in Nicaragua at Ben’s grave. I was truly moved by their tears and joy, feeling their commitment as young people — a new generation inspired by Ben’s legacy, to work to make a positive difference in the world. Ben would be proud.

Ben was also a very talented clown, juggler and unicyclist bringing joy to many. Just as he used laughter to mobilize small children in vaccination campaigns; just as he offered his intellect as an engineer to bring development to remote areas; just as he accompanied the most vulnerable during times of suffering; just as Ben gave his knowledge, energy, humor and love to Nicaragua and the world — let us follow his example and celebrate the life and mission of Ben Linder.

Please join with us at 7 p.m. Friday, in the Crater Lake Room of the University of Oregon’s Erb Memorial Union in a cultural evening to remember and carry on his spirit: Ben Linder ¡Presente! “La luz que encendió brillará para siempre” (The light you lit will shine forever).

Bryan Moore is a senior instructor of Spanish at the University of Oregon.