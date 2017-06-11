Reflexiones sobre la muerte del Padre Miguel (en español e inglés)

La Voz del Sandinismo, 10 de junio 2017

http://www.lavozdelsandinismo.com/nicaragua/2017-06-10/reflexiones-la-m…

Escrito del Dr. Kevin M. Cahill a propósito del fallecimiento del Padre Miguel D’Escoto Brockmann en el que recuenta la amistad común de muchos años. Este escrito fue compartido en su idioma original (inglés) y acá dejamos una traducción libre del mismo. El original puede leerse en esta misma nota.

TRADUCCIÓN:

Reflexiones sobre la muerte del Padre Miguel – escritos en una noche sin dormir, bajo una luna llena, esperando el amanecer

El mundo ha perdido a un santo, algo que no podemos permitir, y sin embargo debe sacar fuerza y ​​determinación de sus grandes dones de sabiduría y espiritualidad que nos han enriquecido a todos.

Los pobres han perdido a un compañero que era solidario con sus esperanzas y sueños por un sistema político más justo y equitativo.

Artistas de todo el mundo han perdido a un devoto campeón de toda la creatividad. Su ojo sensible encontró belleza en las pinturas coloridas de América Latina; En Nicaragua, sobre todo, habrá gran tristeza en la ausencia de un mecenas moderno para la comunidad de alfareros y tejedores, poetas y novelistas, músicos y bailarines, jardineros y aquellos que creen en la preservación de los árboles y la Madre Tierra.

La vida religiosa ha perdido a un gran pensador, que tuvo el valor de desafiar el dogmatismo rígido que distorsionó las lecciones de Cristo. Ayudó a liberar el alma incluso de una Iglesia que lo rechazó durante demasiado tiempo.

De alguna manera no siento una pérdida por los lazos de amor que crecieron cada vez más fuertes durante el último medio siglo, (y) continuarán sosteniéndome. Conocí a Miguel de una manera muy especial, como su médico y cercano confidente.

De hecho siempre me dijo que yo era el “médico de la familia” y de hecho cuidaba de generaciones, incluyendo a su madre, a sus hermosas sobrinas y al extenso grupo de niños adoptados, amigos, e incluso animales de todo tipo.

Los días misioneros en Chile, los esfuerzos compartidos en el terremoto de Managua (1972) , la planificación temprana del Sandinista ”Grupo de los Doce” en nuestro apartamento en Nueva York, los ayunos y las peregrinaciones, el tiempo con Norita, encontrando belleza en una temprana enfermedad fatal.

Maravillosas comidas (de frijoles y arroz en las colinas de Nicaragua a los espárragos y el salmón ahumado con Paul Hamlyn en el Hotel Carlyle en Nueva York), días con el PAG [Presidente de la Asamblea General] en las Naciones Unidas y como su representante en un viaje a las infernales escenas de Gaza después de la invasión, un viaje reciente con [mi hijo] Sean para compartir el tiempo con Miguel cuando las conversaciones telefónicas se convirtieron en monólogos debido a su sordera.

Tal vez ahí es donde debo terminar, agradecido de que todavía pudiera hablar conmigo, y me recuerdan a nuestros sueños y metas, mientras que mis respuestas se entregarán más tarde en los tonos más dulces de Sofía.

VERSIÓN ORIGINAL (Inglés):

Thoughts on the death of Father Miguel – written on a sleepless night, under a full moon, waiting for dawn

The world has lost a saint, something we can ill afford, and yet must draw strength and determination from his great gifts of wisdom and spirituality which enriched us all.

The poor have lost a companero who was in solidarity with, and translated, their hopes and dreams for a more just equitable political system.

Artists everywhere have lost a devoted champion for all creativity. His sensitive eye found beauty in the colorful paintings of Latin America; in Nicaragua, especially, there will be great sorrow in the the absence of a modern Maecenas for the community of potters and weavers, poets and novelists, musicians and dancers, gardeners and those who believed in the preservation of trees and Mother Earth.

Religious life has lost a great thinker, one who had the courage to challenge the rigid dogmatism that distorted the lessons of Christ. He helped liberate the soul even of a Church that rejected him for too long.

Somehow I don’t feel a loss for the bonds of love that grew ever stronger over the past half century will continue to sustain me. I knew Miguel in a very special way, as his physician and close confidant’ in fact he always said I was the “family doctor” and did indeed care for generations including his mother to his beautiful nieces and the extended group of adopted children, friends, and even animals of every sort.

The missionary days in Chile, shared efforts in the Managua earthquake, early planning of the Sandinista “Group of Twelve” in our New York apartment, fasts and pilgrimages, time with Norita, finding beauty in an early fatal illness, wonderful meals (from black beans and rice in the hills of Nicaragua to asparagus and smoked salmon with Paul Hamlyn in the Carlyle Hotel in NYC), days with the PGA [President of the General Assembly] at the United Nations and as his representative on a moving journey to the hellish scenes of Gaza after invasion, a recent trip with [my son] Sean to share time with Miguel when telephone conversations became monologues because of his deafness. Maybe that is where I should end, being grateful that he could still talk to me, and remind me of our dreams and goals, while my responses would be later delivered in more dulcet tones by Sofia.

Un abrazo fuerte. Kevin