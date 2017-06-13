Rights Action, June 13th 2017

"When Corruption is the Operating System: The Case of Honduras"

While some roots of the endemic corruption and organized crime operating in Honduras pre-date the 2009 military coup supported by the U.S. and Canadian governments, organized crime, State repression, corruption and impunity have spiked and consolidated themselves in Honduras since the June 28, 2009, ouster of the elected government of President Zelaya.

Since then, global companies and investors from the U.S., Canada and beyond, and global “development” banks, like the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank, etc., have increased their business and investment interests in mining, dams, sweatshops, tourism, African palm sugarcane and banana production, etc.

The repression, corruption and impunity of Honduras are local-to-global phenomena; the “international community” are participants in and beneficiaries of this desperate, now normal situation.

Grahame Russell, Rights Action

info@rightsaction.org

*******

Please re-post and publish this information.



More info: info@rightsaction.org

Subscribe to e-Newsletter: www.rightsaction.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RightsAction.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RightsAction, @RightsAction