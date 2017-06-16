Mi Padre Miguel - My Father Miguel (en español e inglés)

Mi Padre Miguel

Augusto Zamora

Fue suerte inmensa para Nicaragua que fuera designado Canciller de la nueva República, que él, como tantos otros, había contribuido a hacer realidad.

Una suerte, pues Miguel, el cura, el padre, era terriblemente inteligente, lúcido. Agarraba al vuelo las ideas buenas, le gustaban las osadas, adoraba las suicidas.

Pasó con la nueva política territorial, que daba una vuelta de tortilla a la planteada por el somocismo. Apoyó sin dudas ni fisuras la propuesta de irnos de frente sobre Colombia.

El febrero de 1980, la Junta en pleno leyó el Libro Blanco sobre San Andrés y Providencia, que sentaba la estrategia para el juicio que ganaría Nicaragua en 2012.

Locura fue la candidatura de Nicaragua a miembro no permanente del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU, en 1981. La campaña diplomática más grande jamás vista allí. La diminuta Nicaragua vs la superpotencia yanqui. Ganamos. Afirmaron diplomáticos veteranos que jamás habían presenciado duelo igual.

Una reunión a tres en la vieja Cancillería (Miguel, Abram Chayes, de Harvard, este servidor) aclaró las últimas dudas para llevar a EE. UU. a juicio en La Haya, en 1983.

Cuando el Grupo de Contadora presentó su proyecto revisado de Acta para la Paz, Miguel lo criticó. Susurro: “Padre, el proyecto es bueno”. Responde: “Callate. Si yo me opongo el hondureño lo aceptará”. Tal pasó.

Empezar y no terminar. Gracias, padre, por todo. Por habernos –haberme- querido y creído tanto once duros e inolvidables años. Ahora le toca ser el Canciller del Cielo.

My Father Miguel

Augusto Zamora

Nicaragua was tremendously lucky that Miguel d’Escoto was appointed Foreign Minister of the New Nicaragua which he, like so many others, had helped create.

Nicaragua was lucky because Miguel, the priest, the Father, was terribly intelligent, lucid. He caught onto good ideas instantly, liked the daring ones, and adored the suicidal ones.

That is what happened with the new territorial policy, which was an about-face from the one followed by Somoza. He unabashedly and unwaveringly supported the proposal to go head-to-head with Colombia.

In February of 1980 the whole Junta (for National Reconstruction) read the White Paper on San Andrés and Providencia Islands, which laid out the strategy which would eventually allow Nicaragua to win in 2012.

It was crazy for Nicaragua to try and get a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in 1981. It was the biggest diplomatic campaign ever seen. Tiny Nicaragua against the Yankee superpower. We won. Veteran diplomats said they had never seen anything like it.

A huddle of three at the old Foreign Ministry (Miguel, Abram Chayes of Harvard, and myself) dispelled any doubts we might have had about suing the U.S. in the World Court in 1983.

When the Contadora Group presented their revised Peace Agreement, Miguel criticized it. I whispered, “Father, it’s a good Agreement.” He whispered back, “Be quiet. If I oppose it, the Honduran will accept it.” So it was.