Nicaraguan government rejects and condemns introduction of US NICA Act

Press Release

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity, having knowledge of the introduction of the Bill known as NICA-ACT in the United States Congress, communicates to our People:

1. We reject and condemn NICA-ACT as the continuation of the historical Policies of imperial interference by the United States in Nicaragua.

2. Our Country will continue to develop its Policies and National Unity Proposals, in accordance with our Constitutional Commitments, and our Realities.

3. Nicaragua, Christian, Socialist and in Solidarity, will continue to develop in the Model of Dialogue, Alliances and Consensus, which has ensured Reconciliation, Peace and Unity, and allows us to face all the challenges with Faith and Optimism.

4. In a Year of Municipal Electoral Processes, we continue to create the optimal conditions for the Nicaraguan Families to express their will to elect their Local Governments in Social Harmony, with the assurance of the Peace we all seek in our daily effort and work.

5. Our People have ratified this Blessed and Free Nicaragua, consolidating a Model and a Project that includes us all as Protagonists of Democracy, Freedom, Security, and Advances in Paths of Prosperity.

6. The Nicaraguan State has initiated a Legal Process that will enable us to demand from the United States of America the Payment of the Indemnification ordered in 1986 by the International Court of Justice of The Hague as compensation for the fatal damages caused to the People and Government of Nicaragua, for the destructive and illegal interference of that World Power in its National Affairs.

The Nicaraguan State will demand the Right of our Country to be recognized today with resources that will be used to ensure Peace, Democracy and Development.



Managua, July 27th, 2017

Government of Reconciliation

And National Unity